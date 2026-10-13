New Electric Lexus Supercar Could Have A Simulated Manual Transmission Like A Hyundai

A new generation of the Lexus LFA supercar is in the works for an anticipated launch in 2027, though this time minus the original's thrilling V10 soundtrack. The new LFA will be an electric vehicle, and while that should ensure it's plenty quick, that's true for pretty much every high-powered electric. Instead, Lexus could take a leaf out of Hyundai's playbook to make the car more memorable. A newly discovered patent application filed by Toyota outlines a system for simulated gearshifts in an EV. While the idea itself is nothing new, with Hyundai using it to great effect in the Ioniq 5 N, Toyota's system adds a new aspect that makes things more like a true sequential manual.



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