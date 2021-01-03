New Entry Level Jeep Jeep On The Way - Will Slot BELOW The Already Small Renegade

It was a little over six years ago when Jeep hinted at launching a new entry-level model to slot below the Renegade. It would appear the pint-sized crossover is finally coming as Automotive News Europe reports production is scheduled to commence in July 2022 at the Tychy factory in Poland. That's still a long way to go, but if the SOP date is accurate, an official reveal should take place several months before. While the Renegade rides on the Small Wide 4x4 platform developed by the defunct Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), its kid brother will use underpinnings engineered by the former PSA Peugeot Citroën. Specifically, the unnamed Jeep model will be built on the Compact Modular Platform (CMP) and use engines from PSA.



