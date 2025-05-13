New Fiat 500 Hybrid Will Have An Available Manual Transmission

While companies like Electrogenics and Silent Classics are finding ways to cram electric motor into cars born with combustion power, Fiat is heading in the opposite direction. It’s retrofitting its battery-powered 500e with a hybrid-assisted petrol engine and has dropped the first images of the car ahead of production starting in late 2025.

Although Fiat hasn’t confirmed what’s under the hood, the interior images do reveal that the 500 Hybrid comes with a six-speed manual. We expect that shiny black shifter’s transmission will be hooked up to the same turbocharged 1.0-liter mild-hybrid triple found in the Pandina, the facelifted version of the old Panda that is now being sold alongside the new Grande Panda.