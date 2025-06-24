New Florida Law Could Land Speeders In Jail

Florida is looking to clamp down on speeding drivers, and as of July 1, some could be required to serve jail time. A new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis aims to improve road safety, but has sparked controversy, with some suspecting the new law could further clog an already congested legal system. Some have claimed the law is also too broad. The new legislation targets motorists who are nabbed exceeding the posted speed limit by 50 mph or more, or for driving at 100 mph or more in a manner that threatens the safety of people or property. First-time violators may face a fine of up to $500, imprisonment for up to 30 days, or both.



