It’s hard to tell if this is the most Florida law ever introduced, because it deals specifically with the use of golf carts on public roads, or the least Florida law to ever exist, because it introduces limits on their use. We’ll leave it to you to decide.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law last week that will introduce restrictions to the use of golf carts based on the age and licensing status of the operator. That’s right, kids, the fun is set to stop.