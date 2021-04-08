New For 22! BMW Gives Us The Details Of All The Changes. Which Ones Do You Like BEST?

Information on 2022 model year pricing, equipment and technical changes can be found in this list.

2022 BMW i
 
BMW i3

  • The final month of U.S. i3 production is July 2021.
 
BMW i4
  • New generation of purely electric vehicles from BMW.
  • i4 eDrive40 with 335 hp and rear-wheel drive. Estimated range up to 300 miles.
  • i4 M50 with 536 hp and all-wheel drive. Estimated range up to 245 miles.
  • MSRP of $55,400 for eDrive40 and $65,900 for M50. Plus $995 Destination.
  • U.S. market launch expected in Q1 of 2022
  • Link to press release and images
 
 
BMW iX
  • New generation of all-electric SAV from BMW.
  • Combined 516 hp and electric all-wheel drive. 0-62 mph in 4.6 sec.
  • Estimated range of around 300 miles.
  • Available 5G and Personal eSIM
  • MSRP of $83,200 plus $995 Destination.
  • U.S. market launch expected in Q1 of 2022.
  • Link to press release and images
  
2022 BMW 2 Series
 
BMW 2 Series Coupe
  • New 2nd Generation compact, sporty 2 Series BMW Coupe.
  • 255 hp 230i and 382 hp M240i xDrive Coupes to arrive first.
  • 230i xDrive and M240i Coupes to follow.
  • MSRP of $36,350 for 230i Coupe and $48,550 for M240i xDrive Coupe plus $995 Destination.
  • Market Launch in November 2021
  • Link to press release and images
 
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
  • The new 2 Series Gran Coupe was launched in 2019 for the 2020 model year.
  • 228hp 228i xDrive Gran Coupe and 301hp M235i xDrive Gran Coupe were introduced first.
  • The 228i sDrive Gran Coupe was added for MY2021.
  • Link to press release and images
 
Standard Equipment Changes
  • No changes
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Dynamic Handling Package (228i GC models)
    • 8-speed Sport automatic transmission has been added
  • Universal garage door opener has been removed from options
  • Lumbar support has been removed from options
  • Harman Kardon has been removed from options
  • Wireless charging has been removed from options
  • Live Cockpit Professional has been added to options – Previously only part of Premium Pkg.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Mineral Grey Metallic and Seaside Blue Metallic have been removed.
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic and Skyscraper Grey Metallic have been added.
  • Black Perforated Dakota Leather with Blue highlights has been removed.
  
2022 BMW 3 Series Sedan
 
BMW 3 Series Sedan 
Standard Equipment
  • Live Cockpit Professional has been added (330i models)
  • Sensatec dashboard has been removed (M340i models)
  • Ambient lighting added 330e models)
  • LED Headlights with Cornering Lights (330e models)
  • Enhanced Bluetooth added (330e models)
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Convenience Package (330i models)
    • Ambient lighting has been removed.
  • Convenience Package (330e models)
    • Park Distance Control has been removed
    • LED headlights with cornering lights has been removed
    • Driving Assistant Package has been removed
  • Driving Assistance Package (330e models)
    • Lane Departure Warning has been added.
  • Shadowline Package
    • M Shadowline lights added
  • M Sport Package
    • Sensatec dashboard removed
    • Rear spoiler added
  • Parking Assistance Package has been removed
  • Executive Package has been removed
  • Premium Package
    • Ambient lighting has been removed
    • Live Cockpit Professional has been removed
  • Premium package (330e models)
    • Park Distance Control has been removed
    • LED headlights with cornering lights has been removed
    • Driving Assistant Package has been removed
    • Gesture Control has been added
 
  • Live Cockpit Professional removed as individual option. Now standard.
  • Ambient Lighting removed as individual option
  • Wireless Charging has been removed as an individual option.
  • Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight added as individual option.
  • Shadowline exterior trim added as individual option
  • Power tailgate added as individual option (330e models)
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Glacier Silver Metallic and Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic have been removed.
  • Oxide Grey Metallic and Aventurin Red Metallic have been added.
  • New Perforated Sensatec replaces Sensatec upholstery.
    • Tacora Red and Cognac added to carryover Black and Canberra Beige Sensatec colors
  • Mocha and Tacora Red Vernasca leather colors have been added.
  • Canberra Beige/Black and Cognac Vernasca leather colors have been removed.
 
 
BMW M3 Sedan 
Standard Equipment
  • Enhanced Bluetooth added
 
Optional packages and Equipment
  • Executive Package
    • Remote engine start added for Competition models
    • Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight removed
    • Wireless Charging removed
    • WiFi Hotspot with complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial removed
  • Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight added as individual option
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Aventurin Red Metallic and Skyscraper Grey Metallic added
2022 BMW 4 Series
 
BMW 4 Series Coupe 
Standard Equipment
  • Live Cockpit Professional has been added.
  • Sensatec dashboard removed from M440i models.
  • Ambient Lighting has been added.
  • Enhance Bluetooth has been added.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Convenience Package (430i models)
    • Ambient Lighting has been removed
  • Shadowline Package
    • M Shadowline Lights have been added
  • M Sport Package (430i models)
    • Sensatec dashboard removed
    • Rear spoiler added
  • Premium Package (430i models)
    • Lumbar Support and Gesture Control have been added.
    • Ambient Lighting and Live Cockpit Professional have been removed.
  • Parking Assistance Package has been removed.
  • Executive Package has been removed.
 
  • Live Cockpit Professional has been removed as individual option. Now standard.
  • Lumbar Support has been removed from individual options.
  • Head-Up Display removed from individual options. Part of Premium Pkg.
  • Wireless Charging removed from individual options.
  • Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight added as individual option.
  • Sensatec dashboard added as individual option for M440i models.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic and Aventurin Red Metallic have been added.
  • New Perforated Sensatec replaces Sensatec upholstery.
    • Tacora Red and Cognac added to carryover Black and Canberra Beige Sensatec colors
  • Canberra Beige/Black and Cognac Vernasca leather colors have been removed.
 
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 
BMW 4 Series Convertible 
Standard Equipment
  • Sensatec dashboard removed from M440i models.
  • Ambient Lighting has been added.
  • Enhance Bluetooth has been added.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Convenience Package (430i models)
    • Ambient Lighting has been removed
  • Shadowline Package
    • M Shadowline Lights have been added
  • M Sport Package (430i models)
    • Sensatec dashboard removed
  • Premium Package (430i models)
    • Lumbar Support and Gesture Control have been added.
  • Parking Assistance Package has been removed.
  • Executive Package has been removed.
  • Lumbar Support has been removed from individual options.
  • Head-Up Display removed from individual options. Part of Premium Pkg.
  • Wireless Charging removed from individual options.
  • Ambient Lighting removed from individual options.
  • Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight added as individual option.
  • Sensatec dashboard added as individual option for M440i models.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic and Aventurin Red Metallic have been added.
  • New Perforated Sensatec replaces Sensatec upholstery.
    • Tacora Red and Cognac added to carryover Black and Canberra Beige Sensatec colors
  • Canberra Beige/Black and Cognac Vernasca leather colors have been removed.
BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible 
Standard Equipment
  • Enhanced Bluetooth added
 
Optional packages and Equipment
  • Executive Package
    • Remote engine start added for Competition models
    • Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight removed
    • Wireless Charging removed
    • WiFi Hotspot with complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial removed
  • Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight added as individual option
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Aventurin Red Metallic and Skyscraper Grey Metallic added
 
2022 BMW 5 Series
 
BMW 5 Series Sedan
  • The current 5 Series was updated for MY2021
  • 248 hp 530i and 530i xDrive Sedans.
  • 288 hp 530e and 530e xDrive PHEV Sedans.
  • 335 hp 540i and 540i xDrive Sedans.
  • 523 hp M550i xDrive Sedan
  • Link to 5 Series press release and images.
 
Standard Equipment
  • WiFi Hotspot with 3-month or 3GB trial has been removed from M550i xDrive.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Convenience Package
    • Remote Engine Start has been removed.
  • Premium Package
    • Wireless Charging has been removed.
    • Enhance USB and Bluetooth has been removed.
  • Parking Assistance Package has been removed except for M550i xDrive.
  • Executive Package has been removed expect for M550i xDrive.
    • Wireless Charging has been removed for M550i xDrive.
    • Enhance USB and Bluetooth has been removed for M550i xDrive.
  • WiFi Hotspot with 3-month or 3GB trial has been removed as an individual option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Dark Graphite Metallic has been removed.
  • Alvite Grey Metallic has been added for M550i xDrive.
  • No interior trim changes.
 
BMW M5 Sedan 
Standard Equipment
  • Wireless Charging has been removed.
  • Enhanced USB and Bluetooth plus Smartphone Integration has been added.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • No optional package changes.
  • No individual option changes.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • No exterior color changes.
  • No interior trim changes.
  
2022 BMW 7 Series and ALPINA B7
 
BMW 7 Series 
Standard Equipment
  • No standard equipment changes.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • No optional package changes.
  • No individual option changes.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • No exterior color changes.
  • No interior trim changes.
 
ALPINA B7
 
Standard Equipment
  • No standard equipment changes.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • No optional package changes.
  • Remote Control parking added as individual option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • No exterior color changes.
  • No interior trim changes.
  
2022 BMW 8 Series and ALPINA B8
 
BMW 8 Series Coupe and Convertible 
Standard Equipment
  • M Sport Package is now standard on 840i and 840i xDrive models.
  • 18-inch wheels with all-season tires removed from 840i models.
  • 19-inch wheels with all-season tires added for 840i models.
  • Multi-function seats have been added for 840i models.
  • Wireless charging has been removed.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • M Sport Package has been removed for 840i models. Is not standard.
  • Comfort Seating Package (840i models)
    • Multi-function seats have been removed. Are now standard.
  • Multi-function seats removed as an individual option.
  • Front ventilated seats added as an individual option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic has been removed.
  • Extended Merino Leather is now standard on 840i and 840i xDrive models.
  • Vernasca Leather has been removed.
 
 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 
Standard Equipment
  • M Sport Package is now standard on 840i and 840i xDrive models.
  • 18-inch wheels with all-season tires removed from 840i models.
  • 19-inch wheels with all-season tires added for 840i models.
  • Multi-function seats have been added for 840i models.
  • Wireless charging has been removed.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • M Sport Package has been removed for 840i models. Is not standard.
  • Comfort Seating Package (840i models)
    • Multi-function seats have been removed. Are now standard.
  • Multi-function seats removed as an individual option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic has been removed.
  • Extended Merino Leather is now standard on 840i and 840i xDrive models.
  • Vernasca Leather has been removed.
 
BMW M8 Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe 
Standard Equipment
  • Competition Package is now standard.
  • Wireless charging has been removed.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Competition Package has been removed. Is now standard.
  • M Carbon bucket seats have been added as an individual option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Almandin Brown II Metallic has been removed.
  • Aventurin Red Metallic has been added.
  • No interior trim changes.
 
ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe 
2022 BMW Z4 Roadster
 
BMW Z4 Roadster 
Standard Equipment
  • Ambient Lighting removed
  • Enhanced Bluetooth added.
 
Optional packages and Equipment
  • Convenience Package
    • Driving Assistance Package removed. (available separately)
  • Premium Package
    • Driving Assistance Package removed. (available separately)
    • Wireless Charging removed.
    • WiFi Hotspot with complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial removed
    • Adaptive Full LED lights added.
  • Executive Package has been removed.
  • Parking Assistant has been removed as individual option. Only part of Premium Pkg.
  • Wireless Charging has been removed from individual options.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • No exterior color changes.
  • No interior trim changes.
 
2022 BMW X1 and X2
 
BMW X1
  • The current X1 was updated for MY2020.
  • 228 hp X1 sDrive28i and X1 xDrive28i models.
  • MY2022 X1 information is expected this Fall with no major changes.
  • Link to X1 press release and images.
 
BMW X2 
Standard Equipment
  • No standard equipment changes.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Convenience Package
    • Lighting Package added (interior LED lighting upgrade).
  • Premium Package
    • Lighting Package added (interior LED lighting upgrade).
  • Shadowline Package (X2 M35i) has been added.
    • Black mirror caps and extended Shadowline exterior trim.
  • No individual option changes.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • No exterior color changes.
  • No interior trim changes.
  
2022 BMW X3 and X4
 
BMW X3
  • The current 3rd generation X3 has been updated for MY2022.
  • The X3 xDrive30e PHEV model has been removed for 2022.
  • New exterior styling and interior trim.
  • New 10.25-inch standard center display screen and iDrive 7
  • New cloud-based Navigation
  • New driver assistance systems
  • New 48-volt mild hybrid system for X3 M40i.
  • Link to 2022 X3 press release and images.
 
Standard Equipment
  • 48-volt mild hybrid system added for X3 M40i.
  • 19-inch wheels replace 18-inch wheels for 30i models.
  • Adaptive M Suspension added for X3 M40i.
  • Sensatec dashboard removed for X3 M40i.
  • Adaptive Full LED lights replace previous LED headlights for 30i models.
  • Connected Package Pro has been added.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Driving Assistance Professional Package
    • New updated package with Level 2 Traffic Jam Assistant
  • Shadowline Package
    • M Shadowline lights added
  • M Sport Package
    • New 21-inch wheel option added
    • Sensatec dashboard removed
  • Premium Package
    • 19-inch wheel option removed
    • Live Cockpit Professional removed
  • Executive Package removed.
  • Remote Engine Start added as individual option
  • Adaptive M Suspension removed as individual option for X3 M40i.
  • Sensatec dashboard removed as individual option for X3 M40i.
  • Connected Package Pro removed as individual option.
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Glacier Silver Metallic and Sunstone Metallic have been removed.
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic and Tanzanite Blue II Metallic have been added.
  • New Perforated Sensatec replaces previous Sensatec upholstery.
  • Tacora Red and Cognac Perforated Sensatec colors join Canberra Beige and Black.
  • Mocha Vernasca leather replaces Canberra Beige Vernasca leather.
 
BMW X4
  • The current 2nd generation X4 has been updated for MY2022.
  • New exterior styling and interior trim.
  • New 10.25-inch standard center display screen and iDrive 7
  • New cloud-based Navigation
  • New driver assistance systems
  • New 48-volt mild hybrid system for X4 M40i.
  • Link to 2022 X4 press release and images.
 
Standard Equipment
  • 19-inch wheels replace 18-inch wheels for 30i model.
  • Ambient Lighting added.
  • Adaptive Full LED lights replace previous LED headlights for 30i model.
 
Option Packages and Equipment
  • Convenience Package
    • Wireless Charging has been removed.
  • Driving Assistance Professional Package
    • New updated package with Level 2 Traffic Jam Assistant
  • Shadowline Package
    • M Shadowline lights have been added
  • M Sport Package
    • New 21-inch wheel option added
    • Sensatec dashboard removed
  • Premium Package
    • Wireless Charging has been removed.
  • Executive Package has been removed.
  • Dynamic Damper Control has been added as an individual option.
  • Ambient Lighting has been removed as an individual option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Glacier Silver, Sunstone and Flamenco Red Metallic have been removed.
  • Tanzanite Blue II, Brooklyn Grey and Piedmont Red Metallic have been added.
  • New Perforated Sensatec replaces previous Sensatec upholstery.
  • Tacora Red and Cognac Perforated Sensatec colors join Canberra Beige and Black.
  • Mocha Vernasca leather replaces Canberra Beige Vernasca leather.
 
X3 M and X4 M
  • The X3 M and X4 M are updated for 2022.
  • X3 M and X4 M gain 13 lb-ft. of torque
  • X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition gain 37 lb-ft of torque.
  • New exterior styling and interior trim.
  • New 10.25-inch standard center display screen and iDrive 7
  • New cloud-based Navigation and new driver assistance systems
  • Link to X3 M and X4 M press release and images.
 
Standard Equipment
  • No standard equipment changes.
 
Option Packages and Equipment
  • New Driving Assistance Professional Package
    • Replaces previous Driving Assistance Plus Package
    • Adds new features including Level 2 Traffic Jam Assistant.
  • Executive Package
    • Wireless Charging has been removed.
  • M Carbon Exterior Package has been removed from individual options.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Sao Paulo Yellow added as a standard non-metallic color.
  • Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue, Donington Grey and Sunstone have been removed.
  • Marina Bay Blue and Brooklyn Grey Metallic have been added.
  • Oyster Vernasca leather has been removed.
  • Ivory White Extended Merino Leather has been removed.
2022 BMW X5 and X6
 
BMW X5 
Standard Equipment
  • Wireless Charging has been removed.
  • Enhanced Bluetooth added for 40i and 45e models.
 
Optional packages and Equipment
  • Convenience Package has been removed for 40i models.
    • Remote engine start, 4-zone climate control, wireless charging
    • WiFi hotspot + 3gb or 3-month trial, enhanced USB and Bluetooth
  • Premium Package
    • Convenience Package contents have been removed.
  • Executive Package
    • Convenience Package contents have been removed.
  • M Sport Package
    • Option of 2-axle air suspension has been removed for 40i models.
    • Option of 3rd row + rear air suspension has been removed for 40i models.
  • New Climate Comfort Package added.
    • Front & rear heated seats, heated armrests and steering wheel,
    • 4-zone climate control
  • 2-axle air suspension has been removed as an individual option.
  • Glass Controls added as an individual option.
  • Front & rear heated seats removed as an individual option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic and Dravit Grey Metallic have been added.
  • No interior trim changes.
 
BMW X6
  • The current X6 was introduced in 2019 as a MY2020 vehicle.
  • The rwd X6 sDrive40i has been removed for 2022.
  • 335 hp X6 xDrive40i and 523 hp X6 M50i models carry over.
  • Link to X6 press release and images.
 
Standard Equipment
  • Wireless Charging has been removed.
  • Enhanced Bluetooth has been added to 40i model.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Convenience Package has been removed for 40i models.
    • Remote engine start, 4-zone climate control, wireless charging
    • WiFi hotspot + 3gb or 3-month trial, enhanced USB and Bluetooth
  • Premium Package
    • Convenience Package contents have been removed.
  • Executive Package
    • Convenience Package contents have been removed.
  • Dynamic Handling Package is removed for X6 40i model.
  • Shadowline Package has been added
    • Illuminated kidney grille, extended Shadowline trim
  • New Climate Comfort Package added.
    • Front & rear heated seats, heated armrests and steering wheel
    • 4-zone climate control
  • Glass Controls added as an individual option.
  • Front & rear heated seats removed as an individual option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic and Dravit Grey Metallic have been added.
  • No interior trim changes.
 
BMW X5 M and X6 M
  • The current X5 M and X6 M were introduced in 2019 as MY2020 vehicles.
  • 600 hp X5 M and X6 M and 617 hp X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition.
  • For 2021, the Competition model became an option package.
  • Link to X5 M and X6 M press release and images.
 
Standard Equipment
  • Wireless Charging has been removed.
  • Enhanced Bluetooth has been added.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Competition Package
    • M Shadowline lights have been added.
  • Executive Package
    • Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight have been removed.
  • M Compound Brakes with red calipers have been added as a no cost option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Dravit Grey Metallic has been added.
  • Silverstone Extended Merino leather has been added.
  
2022 BMW X7 and ALPINA XB7
 
BMW X7 
Standard Equipment
  • Rear side window electric shades replace manual shades for M50i model.
  • Wireless Charging has been removed.
  • Enhanced Bluetooth has been added.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • Premium Package
    • Harman Kardon Sound System has been removed.
  • Executive Package
    • Rear side window electric shades replace manual shades.
    • Harman Kardon Sound System has been removed.
  • Dynamic Handling Package has been removed for 40i model.
  • Integral Active steering has been removed as an individual option for 40i model.
  • Glass Controls have been added as an individual option.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic and Dravit Grey Metallic have been added.
 
ALPINA XB7 
Standard Equipment
  • Wireless Charging has been removed.
  • Enhanced Bluetooth has been added.
 
Optional Packages and Equipment
  • No package changes.
  • No individual option changes.
 
Colors and Interior Trim
  • Manhattan Green, Dravit Grey and ALPINA Blue Metallic have been added.
  • No interior trim changes.




MSRP Pricing - Does not include $995 Destination
 
2022 ModelMSRPStart of Production
i4 eDrive40$55,400Q1 2022
i4 M50$65,900Q1 2022
iX xDrive50$83,200Q1 2022
   
228i sDrive Gran Coupe$35,7007/2021
228 xDrive Gran Coupe$37,7007/2021
M235i xDrive Gran Coupe$45,5007/2021
   
230i Coupe$36.35011/2021
M240i xDrive Coupe$48,55011/2021
   
2022 ModelMSRPStart of Production
330i Sedan$41,4507/2021
330i xDrive Sedan$43,4507/2021
330e Sedan$42,9508/2021
330e xDrive Sedan$44,9508/2021
M340i Sedan$54,7007/2021
M340i xDrive Sedan$56,7007/2021
M3 Sedan$69,9007/2021
M3 Competition Sedan$72,8007/2021
M3 Competition Sedan with xDrive$76,9007/2021
   
430i Coupe$45,8007/2021
430i xDrive Coupe$47,8007/2021
M440i Coupe$56,7007/2021
M440i xDrive Coupe$58,7007/2021
M4 Coupe$71,8007/2021
M4 Competition Coupe$74,7007/2021
M4 Competition Coupe with xDrive$78,8007/2021
   
430i Gran Coupe$44,8007/2021
430i xDrive Gran Coupe$46,8007/2021
M440i Gran Coupe$56,0007/2021
M440i xDrive Gran Coupe$58,0007/2021
   
430i Convertible$53,3007/2021
430i xDrive Convertible$55,3007/2021
M440i Convertible$64,2007/2021
M440i xDrive Convertible$66,2007/2021
M4 Competition Convertible with xDrive$86,3007/2021
   
530i Sedan$54,2007/2021
530i xDrive Sedan$56,5007/2021
530e Sedan$55,5507/2021
530e xDrive Sedan$57,8507/2021
2022 ModelMSRPStart of Production
540i Sedan$59,9507/2021
540i xDrive Sedan$62,2507/2021
M550i xDrive Sedan$76,8007/2021
M5 Sedan$103,5007/2021
M5 CS Sedan$142,0003/2021
   
740i$86,8003/2021
740i xDrive$89,8003/2021
745e xDrive$95,9007/2021
750i xDrive$103,0003/2021
M760i xDrive$157,8003/2021
ALPINA B7 xDrive$143,2003/2021
   
840i Coupe$85,0003/2021
840i xDrive Coupe$87,9003/2021
M850i xDrive Coupe$99,9003/2021
M8 Competition Coupe$130,0003/2021
   
840i Gran Coupe$85,0003/2021
840i xDrive Gran Coupe$87,9003/2021
M850i xDrive Gran Coupe$99,9003/2021
M8 Competition Gran Coupe$130,0003/2021
ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe$139,9004/2021
   
840i Convertible$94,4003/2021
840i xDrive Convertible$97,3003/2021
M850i xDrive Convertible$109,4003/2021
M8 Competition Convertible$139,5003/2021
   
X1 sDrive28itba 
X1 xDrive28itba 
   
X2 sDrive28i$36,6003/2021
2022 ModelMSRPStart of Production
X2 xDrive28i$38,6003/2021
X2 M35i$46.4503/2021
   
X3 sDrive30i$43,7008/2021
X3 xDrive30i$45,7008/2021
X3 M40i$57,8008/2021
X3 M$59,9008/2021
   
X4 xDrive40i$51,8008/2021
X4 M40i$62,4008/2021
X4 M$73,4008/2021
   
X5 sDrive40i$59,4008/2021
X5 xDrive40i$61,7008/2021
X5 xDrive45e$63,7008/2021
X5 M50i$82,8008/2021
X5 M$105,9008/2021
   
X6 xDrive40i$67,3508/2021
X6 M50i$86,2508/2021
X6 M$109,4008/2021
   
X7 xDrive40i$74,9008/2021
X7 M50i$99,8008/2021
ALPINA XB7$141,3008/2021
   
Z4 sDrive30i Roadster$49,9007/2021
Z4 M40i$63,7007/2021
   
 

Link to all images



