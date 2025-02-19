New Ford App Allow Features Remote Kill Switch To Thwart Thieves

Cars get stolen often in America—once every 31 seconds, to be exact. Since the Ford F-150 is the most popular vehicle in the good ol’ US of A, many of those thefts will likely involve F-150s. That’s why Ford is offering all new F-Series trucks a mobile app engine immobilizer as part of its new Ford Security Package, so customers can remotely prevent their truck from starting no matter where it is in the world. But even if your truck gets stolen, Ford will still have your back by paying your insurance deductible. The new Ford Security Package started with the 2024 F-150 but will eventually make its way to 2025 Super Duty trucks and, eventually, other future Ford models. But it isn’t just a remote engine immobilizer, like cheap ones you can buy on AliExpress—it’s a comprehensive theft prevention package. In the FordPass mobile app, owners of properly equipped F-150s can remotely use the “Start Inhibit” function, previously available to fleets but new for retail customers, which prevents the truck from being started even by someone with an authorized key.



