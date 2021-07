Well friends, let the insanity begin. The first all-new Ford Bronco's arriving at dealers and it didn't take long for the speculators to go to work.



Look at this listing on eBay for the iconic horse at $102,999...







The question we have seeing you're the experts (the actual customers) is how much OVER sticker would YOU pay to get one sooner than later and what do you thing will be the going premium (low to high) for those hot to trot for the new Bronco?





Read Article