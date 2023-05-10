New Ford EV Truck Promises To Have Real Performance

In a recent video posted to Ford's social media channels, it has confirmed that its next electric pickup truck will be "an epic sequel to the Ford F-150 Lightning." Ford announced "Project T3" earlier this year and has slated it to arrive in 2025. It's set to be produced at the EV-only BlueOval City mega campus in West Tennessee, but any real details about the truck have been nonexistent so far. In the video, for a split second, you can make out the silhouette of a truck in the background of the image. Other than the fact that it has four wheels and a silver color, nothing else is truly distinguishable besides the characteristic dip in the window line near the A-pillar that all F-150s share. We do know the brand aims to make it truly tough, as "T3" stands for "Trust The Truck," which itself has become the rallying cry for the engineers working on it.



