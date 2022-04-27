New GM Evs Will Be Able To Leach Your Sweaty Body Heat For More Range

At the start of 2022, General Motors revealed the all-new Chevrolet Silverado EV, an all-electric work truck with 664 horsepower and up to 400 miles of range. Those impressive figures come courtesy of its Ultium powertrain, and thanks to a new patented innovation that Chevrolet has revealed, there's now even more reason to love the clever technology underpinning this alternative to the already-sold-out Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Detroit-based Bowtie brand has announced that, as standard, its Ultium-based EVs can capture and repurpose waste energy from the battery, with this waste energy able to "increase a vehicle's range, reduce battery energy needed for heating, increase charging speed, and even enable sportier driving."