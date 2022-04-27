New GM Evs Will Be Able To Leach Your Sweaty Body Heat For More Range

Agent009 submitted on 4/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:21 AM

Views : 458 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

At the start of 2022, General Motors revealed the all-new Chevrolet Silverado EV, an all-electric work truck with 664 horsepower and up to 400 miles of range. Those impressive figures come courtesy of its Ultium powertrain, and thanks to a new patented innovation that Chevrolet has revealed, there's now even more reason to love the clever technology underpinning this alternative to the already-sold-out Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Detroit-based Bowtie brand has announced that, as standard, its Ultium-based EVs can capture and repurpose waste energy from the battery, with this waste energy able to "increase a vehicle's range, reduce battery energy needed for heating, increase charging speed, and even enable sportier driving."



Read Article


New GM Evs Will Be Able To Leach Your Sweaty Body Heat For More Range

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)