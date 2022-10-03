New GM Luxury Brand In China To Sell Halo Cars From United States

General Motors is planning a new, independent brand in China that will sell halo cars imported from the United States.

The automaker wants to build the new “premium import business” from the ground up and allow it to operate at a high level of autonomy. The head of GM’s China division, Julian Blissett, describes the vehicles that the business will import as premium, often high-performance cars that are design-focused.

“We are inviting talent from across the industry to join us and jointly create our brand new business in China,” the company said in a statement. According to Reuters, the statement was issued after several Chinese media outlets first reported on the creation of the new brand.