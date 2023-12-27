New Gen Tesla Model Y "Juniper" To Arrive Mid 2024

Rumors about the Model Y refresh surfaced in the spring when Tesla was still working on the Model 3 Highland. Known internally as Project Juniper, the revamped Model Y will adopt most of the changes introduced by the Model 3 refresh. A new report from China indicates that work is almost finished, with mass production planned to start in the summer of 2024.



Tesla surprised us with a vastly improved Model 3 when everyone expected a mild refresh akin to the slight modifications it operated to its other models over the years. The Model Y was a prime example, considering that it was quietly modified and improved several times. This is how the Model Y got megacastings, a structural battery pack, a vastly improved suspension, and, more recently, borrowed a couple of features from the Model 3 Highland.





