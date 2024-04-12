New Generation 2025 Nissan Murano Begins Rolling Off The Factory Floor In Tennessee

The new-generation 2025 Nissan Murano finally entered production after the official unveiling almost two months ago. The crossover hit the assembly line at the Smyrna facility in Tennessee on December 3, where its predecessor was also made. Nissan's Smyrna factory is estimated to have delivered almost 145,000 copies of the previous-gen Murano to customers in the United States and Canada since production of this model kicked off at the said plant in 2020. The automaker plans to ramp up the new crossover's assembly to more than 6,700 copies per month by March 2025 and states that customers can expect to take delivery early next year.



