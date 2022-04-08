New Hampshire Police Arrest Corvette Driver After 161 MPH Highway Run

Sometimes performance cars are too cheap for their own good. For instance, a base Chevy Corvette C8 costs $64,200, is capable of launching to 60 mph in about 3 seconds, and has a top speed of something like 194 mph before you add any performance packages.

We're no stranger to reports of Corvettes in high-speed collisions but this is getting out of hand after the latest incident. It seems that a driver in New Hampshire hasn't gotten the memo. The 30-year-old male was clocked doing 161 mph on I-93 (where the speed limit was 70 mph) and subsequently arrested.