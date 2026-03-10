New Hampshire Police Begin Spamming Waze With False Police Reports To Slow Down Speeders

Police also use Waze, we knew that already. But officers in Alexandria, New Hampshire, found a new way to make people slow down: spamming the map with fake reports.

The Alexandria police Facebook account posted a screenshot showing Waze running on an iPhone with over 10 speed traps reported along a single road. The police cars were flagged on both sides of the road, as if the speed trap was changing its location.

This was the whole idea behind the post. While it's unclear if someone actually reported a speed trap, the Alexandra police tried to make it more confusing for users running Waze to figure out where the radar was located. Spamming the map with over 10 speed traps makes it harder for drivers to figure out where they need to slow down, eventually being forced to slow down for more than just a short section of the road.