New Hyundai Ioniq 6 WLTP Will Have 382 Mile Range

Revealed a few months ago, the Ioniq 6 has been confirmed with a WLTP-estimated range of 614 kilometers. That’s roughly 382 miles on a full charge for the Long Range 2WD with the 18-inch tires, which makes the four-door fastback sedan one of the most efficient EVs out there.

Long Range stands for the 77.4-kWh battery that you can also get in the Ioniq 5 crossover. This battery can also be specified with 20-inch tires, although the WLTP driving range drops to 545 kilometers (339 miles) due to higher rolling resistance. The Long Range can be specified with a dual-motor setup as well, which is also available with 18- and 20-inch rubber.

