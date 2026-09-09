New Hyundai Tucson N Could Pack Up To 350HP

Agent009 submitted on 9/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:32 AM

Views : 348 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The Hyundai Tucson has recently switched over to an entirely new generation, and there is a spicy option reportedly lurking in the background. Hyundai's performance division is purportedly working on a high-performance model, with electrified oomph providing the extra shove needed to turn the South Korean giant's bestseller into a more exciting machine.
      
Before going any further, Hyundai still hasn't confirmed the alleged model. The proposal comes from British motoring publication Auto Express, which is citing a few comments from the head of the N Management Group. Nevertheless, the idea and the timing are very compelling.
 


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New Hyundai Tucson N Could Pack Up To 350HP

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