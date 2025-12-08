New Jaguar Boss Defies Trump Criticism And Stands Behind Woke Strategy

A change at the top at JLR and savage criticism from America’s man at the top, Donald Trump, won’t change Jaguar’s controversial rebranding plans. That’s according to the company’s new CEO, who claims the customers it is targeting love the new Type 00 EV concept.
 
“We have put our plans together, the cars are being revealed, they’re getting exciting response from the customers on the ground,” incoming Jaguar boss PB Balaji told reporters, according to Auto News. “Therefore that’s what the strategy is.”


