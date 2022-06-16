New Jersey Attempting To Block Other States From Issuing Speed Camera Tickets To Residents

A new bill in New Jersey could keep its drivers from receiving tickets from other states. Sponsored by Senators Nicholas Sacco, Declan O’Scanlon, and Senate President Nicholas Scutari, it is receiving bipartisan support and unanimously passed the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee on Monday.

In order to become law, however, it will still have to pass the Assembly. If it succeeds, the bill would prohibit New Jersey state agencies from sharing a driver’s personal information for the purpose of issuing a ticket.



