New Jersey Bans Tesla Superchargers Along Turnpikes

Tesla is going to lose 64 Superchargers on the New Jersey Turnpike after a decision by the Turnpike’s governing body was made not to renew its contract with the automaker. On Friday, Tesla revealed that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) had officially decided to choose a sole third-party provider for its electric vehicle infrastructure. This resulted in the NJTA not renewing its contract to keep Tesla Superchargers on the toll road. The NJTA also requested, with its decision not to renew with Tesla, that the company decommission all 64 Supercharger stalls, an unprecedented decision that will remove these plugs from the turnpike, making charging more scarce on the busy roadway.





The New Jersey Turnpike Authority ("NJTA") has chosen a sole third-party charging provider to serve the New Jersey Turnpike and is not allowing us to co-locate. As a result, NJTA requested 64 existing Supercharger stalls on the New Jersey Turnpike to not be renewed and be… pic.twitter.com/sosNIwMfYu — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) May 30, 2025







