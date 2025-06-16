New Jersey Begins Failing Student Drivers If They Are Using A Tesla

In what is becoming a more common occurrence, a few Tesla features were used to flunk a 16-year-old who took his driver’s license test in New Jersey.

It is not the first time this has happened, as we have reported on several instances of this in the past, both in the U.S. and other countries in the world.

It is evidence that some officials are not caught up in the technology and innovation occurring in the automotive market, some of which is not necessarily exclusive to Tesla, but is included in each of its models, unlike other companies.