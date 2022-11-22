New Jersey Bill To Require Dealerships To Erase Prior Owner Data From Used Vehicles

A bill passing through the New Jersey state Legislature will require dealers to reset vehicle data in order to protect the privacy of owners who either sold their vehicles to them or turned them in after a lease. The bill will seek to help protect former owners from having the information stored on their vehicles’ computers shared with customers buying them second-hand from dealerships. It would impose penalties of $500 the first time a dealer fails to clear a vehicle’s data, and $1,000 for multiple offenses, according to New Jersey 101.5. The bill was advanced unanimously by the Assembly Consumer Affairs Committee, but it has not yet been passed to the assembly floor for a vote. Instead, it has been sent to the Assembly Science, Innovation and Technology Committee to await another hearing.



