New KBB Study Confirms Telsa Literally OWNS The EV Market With A 72% Share

A new report from Kelley Blue Book indicates electric vehicle sales peaked in the United States in Q4 2021, accounting for 4.5 percent of all automobile sales in the final three months of the year. Despite widespread parts and chip shortages that plague the industry to this day, 2021 was the United States EV industry’s most successful year, with nearly 148,000 electrified units sold. Tesla led all manufacturers in the EV segment with 72 percent of all EV sales for the year. The KBB report says nearly 500,000 fully-electric vehicles were purchased last year. However, it seems the entire landscape of the “electrified” category is picking up traction. Whether it would be a fully-electric car, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid, consumer data seems to show more emphasis on buying sustainable vehicle options. While fully-electric models are preferred for environmental reasons, KBB also includes plug-in and standard hybrid sales in its estimate of electrified vehicles sold, which amounts to nearly 1.5 million, it says.



Read Article