New KIA EV3 Promises Flagship Technology At A $35,000 Price

The new Kia EV3 will bring ‘flagship’ technology from larger bespoke electric models to the compact SUV segment, according to the firm – with European versions offering a range of more than 370 miles.

First shown in concept form last year, the third model in the Korean firm’s range of bespoke electric cars takes clear styling and technology cues from the large EV9, which was launched last year. With a target starting price of under £30,000, the EV3 is targeted at mainstream buyers and the likes of the Volvo EX30, Cupra Born and Renault Mégane E-Tech are claimed to be rivals.

The EV3 will be a key part of Kia’s efforts to further grow its global EV sales, but with a particular focus on the European market. The firm is aiming to sell around 200,000 vehicles per year, with around nearly half of those in Europe.