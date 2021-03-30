New KIA EV6 Is Affordable And Can Outrun A Lamborghini Urus

This is the Kia EV6. EV presumably standing for electric vehicle, because that’s the only sort of drive it has.

Yup, Hyundai and Kia have an all-new electric platform, used in this EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Like Volkswagen’s ID range, they’re a swerve away from doing cars where you can choose hybrid or PHEV or all-battery.

Kia in the past did a remarkably solid job of packing a long-range good-value electric drivetrain into the (admittedly pretty dreary) body of the Niro. Now imagine how good this dedicated electric car might be.