New Kia PV5 Electric Minivan Undercuts VW ID. Buzz By $28,000

Korean firm Kia is taking its first steps into the realm of electric commercial vehicles with the launch of the new PV5 at the CV Show in Birmingham, but much like its rivals, it will have a passenger-carrying variant in its line-up. Called the Kia PV5 Passenger, it doesn’t have the most innovative name, but buyers will be more intrigued by the £32,995 starting price. That’s a massive £25,000 less than for a Volkswagen ID. Buzz - a model that’s similar in size and shape to the PV5 – while it’s also competitive with van-derived MPVs such as the Ford Transit Connect and the Citroen Berlingo, as well as its Stellantis siblings.



