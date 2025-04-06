New Kia Sportage Is Sleeker, Longer And Wider

Kia’s plan of staying on top of the UK’s sales charts is showing no sign of letting up, with a heavy update of its top-selling Sportage SUV having now been revealed in its full UK trim. More than 124,000 units of the current-generation Kia Sportage have found homes in the UK since its 2022 launch, often topping monthly SUV sales, and on one or two occasions even the overall UK sales chart. This new one isn’t re-writing the rulebook, but it will be launched with an updated selection of electrified powertrains that Kia knows customers will love, paired with a slick new interior and exterior design. The manufacturer will continue to only offer the Sportage in its Euro-centric short-wheelbase form – Sportage models in the domestic Korean, American and Australasian markets actually feature a longer wheelbase and slightly different D-pillar design.



