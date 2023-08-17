New Lamborghini 2+2 May Be Another Crossover

The latest dark teaser that was recently released online by the Sant'Agata Bolognese car marque shows a generous ground clearance of the mysterious vehicle. It is doubled by what seem to be wide tires, presumably for increased cornering fun, and a split-headlamp signature with the main clusters positioned above the LED DRLs. We can dare say that it also features some angular lines, which would be a logical move since it needs to somewhat resemble the Revuelto electrified supercar, which recently replaced the discontinued Aventador. We expect some design traits to be adopted by the Huracan's successor, which is due in the second half of next year, according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann. As for this mysterious Lamborghini, it will be shown tomorrow (August 18, 2023) at the Monterey Car Week. Truth be told, the Italian car marque refers to it as being a prototype. However, it is probably safe to call it a concept, considering that it previews a production vehicle, the brand's fourth model, which will hit the assembly line before the end of the decade. It will feature a battery-electric powertrain, Lambo has announced, and it will be an important step into the zero-emission future for the auto firm.







