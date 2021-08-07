New Large Audi EV SUV Caught Testing In The Wild

Audi put on quite a show earlier this year at Auto Shanghai in China where it unveiled not only the stretched A7L Sedan, but also the gorgeous A6 E-Tron Sportback concept. There was another premiere that almost flew under the radar as it didn't even have a proper name, with the Four Rings simply calling it the Audi Concept Shanghai. Already confirmed to debut later this year in production guise, the electric SUV has now been caught testing in Europe with German plates. However, that doesn't mean Audi has plans to sell the EV on the Old Continent. It will be a China-only affair developed in collaboration with local joint venture SAIC as the second Audi-SAIC model after the long-wheelbase A7 sedan.



