New Law Requires Illinois Landlords To Build EV Charging Stations If Tenants Request Them

Those in the housing industry are weighing in on the Illinois' new law that requires landlords to build electric vehicle charging stations into residential buildings upon tenants' request.



Senate Bill 40 was approved earlier this year and starting Jan. 1, the law requires single-family homes and newly constructed residential buildings with parking spaces to provide a conduit allowing EV charging if needed. During fall veto session, the measure was amended to require a charging station capabilities for each available parking space.



Illinois home builder Dean Graven said changes were made to reduce costs.





