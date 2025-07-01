New Lexus GS Owners Claim Their $80,000 SUVs Are Melting In The Sunlight

The Lexus GX is a great vehicle by almost every measure. It won our Best SUV Award for 2024, and in my review of the rig, I rated it at a 9 out of 10. That said, we auto journalists don’t live with these cars every day for months on end; owners do. A few of them report that their new $80,000 rides are melting in the sun—and they have pictures to prove it. In what might be the strangest twist so far in the ongoing Toyota quality saga, some GX owners are watching their daily drivers’ mirror caps shrivel, wrinkle, and warp. It doesn’t stop there either as the black plastic door trim on at least one vehicle’s B-pillar is wavier than a Florida beach Jeep meet. The owners I spoke with said that they haven’t done anything out of the ordinary, claiming that they park their GX in the same spots they’ve always parked their vehicles with no previous problems to speak of. Still, the photos show something is up.



