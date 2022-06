Our readers already know Milo Avidane’s story with his 2022 Lexus RX450h. On June 2, the vehicle caught fire, which led its owner to share a video on Twitter and ask Lexus for any sort of assistance. We were still missing some important details, and Avidane was kind enough to clarify all of them. He also shared images of his hybrid showing the aftermath: it is a total loss.



First, the location: everything happened in Long Beach, New York.



