New Lexus LM MPV Tips The Scales At $115,000

Lexus has launched the new LM - a car it describes as a ‘luxury mover’. In essence it's an MPV with aspirations of taking on the Mercedes V-Class and the Volkswagen Multivan, along with the hordes of premium seven-seat SUVs. Prices start from £89,995, with three different trim levels available to order now. First deliveries are expected in November. Whatever LM you choose, it'll be powered by a petrol-electric hybrid system. It's a familiar powertrain, because the LM sits on an adapted version of the GA-K platform that’s shared with the Lexus NX and RX SUVs. The powertrain comprises a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a CVT automatic gearbox, supported by an electric motor that means the LM can travel on electric power alone for short periods.



