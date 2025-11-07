New Lexus Supercar Shows Of It's Interior For The First Time

While most automakers prefer to keep their prototypes tightly under wraps until they’re ready for a full debut, that’s not the route Toyota and Lexus are taking this time. At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the brand has brought out two striking prototypes, giving the public an early look at what appears to be its next flagship supercar.

Toyota and Lexus have been developing this new model for quite some time, and while the final badging hasn’t been confirmed, signs increasingly point to it landing under the Lexus name.