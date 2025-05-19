New Lidar Systems Could Damage Your Expensive Cell Phone

It’s only natural in these social media-obsessed times that you want to show off your new car to the world by grabbing some photos and video footage of it. But you might want to think carefully before you take aim with that $1,200 smartphone if your car is equipped with the latest ADAS systems.
 
A video racking up thousands of views online shows Redditor u/Jeguetelli filming the roof-mounted lidar system on his Volvo EX90 and that equipment destroying his expensive smartphone camera’s sensor. As the image closes in on the lidar’s beam, which pulses to measure distances, it begins to leave a trail of lights on the screen, which are the result of the laser burning some of the individual pixels on the sensor.


