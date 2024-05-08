New Line Of Audi EVs May Not Carry The Four Ring Badge

Audi and SAIC are working on a new range of EVs that will be developed, produced, and sold in China. A new report suggests that these models won’t use the traditional four-ring Audi logo, in an effort to differentiate them from the rest of the lineup.

The iconic emblem of the four interlocking rings was introduced in 1932, symbolizing the merger of Audi, DKW, Horch, and Wanderer, into a single company called Auto Union AG. It is not clear if the Chinese-bound EV series – codenamed “Purple” – will be marketed under a different badge, or if they will only keep the Audi lettering.