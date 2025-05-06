New Lotus Emira Promises To Be A Cayman Fighter

New entry-level ‘Turbo’ and range-topping ‘V6 SE’ versions of the Lotus Emira are now available to order, with the two bookends of the British-built sports car’s line-up costing from £79,500 and £96,500 respectively.
 
The Emira Turbo features, as you’ve probably deduced, a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine from AMG that spits out 360bhp – enough to fling the Porsche 718 Cayman rival from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds. The new edition sits below the recently launched Turbo SE that produces a round 400bhp from the same engine, and can pull off the benchmark sprint in 4.0 seconds, but costs £10,000 more. 


