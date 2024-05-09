New Lucid Lease Program Is More Economical Than A BMW 3 Series

If you’re in the market for a premium compact sedan, like the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, or Lexus IS, now might be your chance to upgrade to something bigger, more luxurious, and electric. Despite being larger and typically more expensive than those cars, the Lucid Air Pure is now available to lease for similar money. Right now, Lucid is offering a range of deals on most Air models, as part of its “Accelerating the EV Experience” program, per CarsDirect. The cheapest of these is a promotion on the entry-level Air Pure, which starts at $71,400. However, the current deal chops $15,000 off that price, after the $7,500 federal tax credit and a $7,500 credit from Lucid. After the discounts, with $5,549 due at signing, the Lucid Air can be had for $549 per month. That’s a total effective lease price of $703 per month.



