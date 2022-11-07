New MINI Countryman To Arrive In 2023

The Countryman is MINI’s second best-selling car, so it’s no surprise the British firm is working on an all-new model. We expect retro-styling to return as well as pure-electric power to feature for the first time. We’ve caught the new Countryman testing on the road and at the Nurburgring in both Cooper guise and in hotter Cooper S trim. Given MINI is well underway with the development programme of the new Countryman, we expect it to arrive sometime in early 2023.



Our exclusive render previews what MINI’s rejuvenated Countryman will look like and judging by the latest spy shots, the finished car shouldn’t look too far off. It’ll retain a similar retro-style design as its predecessors, although MINI will increase the size of its SUV - a move made necessary because of the need to accommodate a new, smaller, all-electric SUV to sit beneath the Countryman in the brand’s range. To do this, the next Countryman will become the largest MINI ever.



