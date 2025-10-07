New Mazda CX5 Revealed With Fresh Looks And A New Cabin

The mid-size SUV market is fast-moving and fiercely competitive, so the fact that Mazda’s entry has been on sale since 2017 means a fresh model was more than slightly overdue. The new Mazda CX-5 is set to arrive in 2026, and the Japanese brand is attempting to tread the very fine line between family-friendly practicality and driver enjoyment. Just like its predecessor, the new CX-5 will go up against some serious competition including the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga. In an effort to maintain familiarity, Mazda hasn’t made too many drastic changes compared to the outgoing model, with the new car sharing very similar proportions. The most obvious difference is a new front-end design that brings this SUV in line with the Mazda 6e and CX-6e. The cabin has also been reworked with a significant reduction of traditional switchgear, with a much larger screen now acting as the centre of operations.



