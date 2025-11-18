New Mazda EV Mule Caught Testing On California Roads

 If there is one thing that Mazda certainly does not lack, regardless of the market, it is crossovers, as there are quite a few of them currently on sale. In the U.S., the company's high-riding offer comprises the CX-5, CX-30, CX-50, CX-70, and CX-90, and some of them are available with partially electrified powertrains.

However, the Japanese automaker believes that there is definitely room for improvement, so it now plans to expand its crossover/SUV portfolio, albeit not with another ICE-powered machine, but with one that will stick to the electric recipe. That's right, a brand-new electric SUV is being planned by Mazda as we speak, and our vigilant spy photographers recently managed to immortalize it in a premiere.


