New Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Is Proving to Have A Ferocious Appetite for Tires

We knew that Mercedes-Benz was planning to bring back the best shape of its CLA along with the rest of the brand-new model's lineup. What we didn't know was that the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake would also make its return in AMG form.

 
Now the CarBuzz spy photographers have captured the AMG version of the CLA wagon. It's looking seriously mean, and it's also looking seriously beat on. If you had any worries that AMG test drivers weren't pushing the prototypes to the limits, just look at those tires. The beefy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires are down to the carcass. And, say our spies, after just a few laps no less.


