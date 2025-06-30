New Mercedes CLA Uses AI To Detect Driver Emotions And Respond Accordingly

The automotive industry is at a point where we've moved past cars being gadgets and have turned into personal assistants. From the simple act of responding to queries to planning a trip and giving advice, there's little the brain in some cars can't do these days. Naturally, some vehicles are more evolved than others in this respect, and given the wide variety of capabilities, it's difficult to make up a top of which one is the best. My guess is, though, that you wouldn't mind me saying that the newly introduced Mercedes-Benz CLA is one of the most advanced.

The third generation was presented back in March, 12 years after the model hit the market for the first time. Mercedes advertised it even from the get-go as the cleverest car it ever made, the starting point of a new generation of vehicles.



