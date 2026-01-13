New Mercedes S-Class To Have Available A Flat Plane Crank V8 Engine

Mercedes-Benz will shortly reveal a dramatically overhauled version of the S-Class for 2026 - complete with a fresh look, uprated interior tech and a new V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft.

The company said this is the "most extensive update in one generation" for its flagship saloon, which is in its seventh generation, having been launched in 1972.

More than 50% of the components have been redeveloped or re-engineered for this facelift, with the refreshed S-Class "taking a leading role in the most ambitious product launch programme in Mercedes-Benz history".