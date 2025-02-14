New Model Y Performance And A Seven Seat Version Are On The Way

The updated Tesla Model Y was revealed in January, but with no mention of either the seven-seater version or the range-topping Performance model. Now the company has announced the pair will join the electric SUV’s line-up later this year.

There’s no confirmation yet on pricing for the seven-seater, nor is there technical specification for the new Model Y Performance, although it’s likely to be similar to the outgoing car.

The old car’s seven-seater option was only available on the all-wheel drive, Long Range variant and cost an extra £2,500. Just one version of the new Model Y is available to order ahead of first deliveries in May – the Launch Edition at £60,990.