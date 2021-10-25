New NHTSA Is Senior Advisor Is Openly TARGETING Tesla As The First Take Down Of The Biden Administration

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) newly appointed senior adviser, Missy Cummings, whose background is as a computer science and engineering professor at Duke university, has criticized Tesla for its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving system. Now US Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, has stepped in to support Cummings and criticize Tesla.

Buttigieg’s view is that the NHTSA’s interest is to promote road safety, which is what Missy Cummings will do in her new leading role. He also said that if Tesla CEO Elon Musk has any issues with what the NHTSA is saying, he can speak to him directly in order to find solutions.



