New Nissan Xterra Concept To Debut At SEMA Show

This custom SUV keeps the spirit of the original Xterra alive but adds a number of key upgrades sourced from the 2022-and-newer Nissan Frontier. That includes a complete front-end swap (headlights, grille, bumper, and fenders) as well as Frontier front doors, mirrors, and the full interior dash setup, complete with updated infotainment.