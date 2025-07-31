New Nissan Xterra Concept To Debut At SEMA Show

While rooted in the classic Xterra, this build integrates a host of components from the 2022-and-newer Nissan Frontier, merging old school design cues with updated mechanicals and features.
 
This custom SUV keeps the spirit of the original Xterra alive but adds a number of key upgrades sourced from the 2022-and-newer Nissan Frontier. That includes a complete front-end swap (headlights, grille, bumper, and fenders) as well as Frontier front doors, mirrors, and the full interior dash setup, complete with updated infotainment.
 


