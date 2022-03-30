New Nissan Z GT500 Is Faster Than The Outgoing GT-R Racer

Nissan’s new Z has shown what it can do on the race track, making big strides against the previously uncompetitive GT-R.

 

According to Motorsport.com, the number 23 NISMO racing team Z clocked over 300 km/h (186 mph) in the speed traps at Fuji Speedway during a testing session for the Japanese Super GT race series.

The new Z features a low and sleek design, similar to the GR Supra from competitor Toyota. Nissan’s flagship NISMO race team of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda were encouraged by the performance.



