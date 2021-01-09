New Orleans Could Be Without Power For Weeks. Is THIS The ONLY Example Needed To Prove A Critical Mass Of EV Purchases In The Next 10 Years WON'T HAPPEN?

First of all our hearts go out to all our friends, readers and all of the people in New Orleans during this terrble tragedy.



Many say it will be WEEKS before power is back and to FIX future long outages in the future will be prohibitively expensive.



And is it the PROOF and a look into the future power problems in of MANY places around the country and the world?



We think there is no realistic plan to get the amount of power needed to give anyone the warn and fuzzies about owning an EV as there go-to vehicle.



Sure, if you have other cars and want one as a second vehicle, fine. But most people can't afford that NOR feel that in emergencies they'll have anything other than dead metal when they gotta get outta Dodge.



These media outlets need to stop this pipe dream that in five years most Americans will be buying EV's.



What is YOUR opinion Spies?















