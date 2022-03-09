New Panamera and Taycan Will Be NEXT On Porsche's EV Roadmap List. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, WHY MORE SEDANS?!

Porsche is preparing to introduce a second generation of the wildly successful Porsche Taycan EV – and it will be twinned with an electric version of the Porsche Panamera as part of a new “electrified luxury” plan under which up to six electric models will be ushered in by the end of this decade.



These are also described as being crucial to providing the electric Panamera with packaging comparable with the current Panamera’s and a low centre of gravity for optimised dynamics.



The electric Panamera will be sold alongside today’s combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid Panamera models, which are based on Porsche’s MSB platform. The engineering for the electric Panamera is twinned with that of the new Taycan, due out in 2027.







FOR THE LOVE OF GOD WHY MORE SEDANS?! WHO WANTS THEM?







